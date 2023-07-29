Fabinho Lookalike Seen Crossing Road In Punggol, Netizens Joke He’s In Transit To Saudi League

Fabinho Lookalike Seen Strolling Along Sumang Link In Punggol

Earlier this week, Liverpool Football Club (LFC) arrived in Singapore ahead of their friendlies with Bayern Munich and Leicester City Football Club (LCFC).

Fabinho, a player who has been key to the Merseyside club’s success in recent years, however, was sorely missing from the contingent.

Interestingly, a TikTok user posted a video on Friday (28 July), featuring a person who closely resembled the Brazilian midfielder at a traffic light in Punggol.

Netizens have since gotten creative — imaging the reasons why ‘Fabinho’ would be in Singapore.

Some joked that the player was possibly in transit to Saudi Arabia, ahead of his proposed transfer to Al-Ittihad.

Fabinho lookalike seen in Punggol wearing Liverpool kit

On Friday (28 July), TikTok user @ziggyzeekzack posted a video of the encounter along Sumang Link in Punggol.

Hilariously captioned “Fabinho left out of training and ends up in Punggol”, the clips show a bald man donning LFC’s away kit from last season.

Hairstyle aside, the man also resembled Fabinho in terms of his body proportions with lanky limbs.

The man was glued to his phone throughout the whole video, making it look as though he was indeed finding his way around Singapore with the help of a navigation app.

Netizens joke that it’s Fabinho in transit to Saudi Arabia

The OP wasn’t the only one who thought both men looked alike. One user concurred that both men shared similar height and “looks”.

Another TikTok user joked that the man’s in fact Mohamed Salah after getting a haircut.

Another user quipped that Fabinho was in transit in Singapore before heading to the Saudi Arabian league.

The Brazillian player has been heavily linked to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad throughout the summer transfer window.

There have even been reports that the 29-year-old had already completed his medical, paving the way for the rumoured move.

Video of lookalike was taken a month ago

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that the video was actually taken a month ago and that he decided to post it recently since LFC was in town.

In his opinion, it was the combination of the man’s height, posture, and hairstyle that reminded him of Fabinho.

The LFC jersey that he was wearing was also a contributing factor.

Do you think the man resembled Fabinho? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and @fabinho on Instagram.