20 arrested for allegedly facilitating scams by handing over bank accounts, causing losses of over S$1.3M

20 accused of facilitating scams by letting criminal syndicates launder money via their bank accounts

20 people have been arrested for allegedly facilitating various scams by handing over their bank accounts to criminals, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Their actions resulted in losses of more than S$1.3 million, SPF noted in a news release sent to MS News on Sunday (12 April).

Suspects comprise 15 men & 5 women aged from 19-49

The 20 individuals — 15 men and five women — are suspected of being involved in perpetrating various scam-related money mule activities, SPF said.

The scams that the suspects, who are aged between 19 and 49, are believed to have facilitated include:

Government Officials Impersonation Scams (GOIS)

Job scams

E-commerce scams

Investment scams

Suspects accused of facilitating scams by handing over credentials of bank accounts

According to investigations, the 20 suspects had allegedly relinquished or sold their bank accounts to criminal syndicates.

This enabled the syndicates to launder money through their bank accounts, SPF said.

Some of them even allegedly cheated banks into opening bank accounts.

They then handed over their iBanking credentials to persons unknown.

Suspects will be charged for various offences

All 20 suspects will be charged in court from Monday (13 April) to Friday (17 April) for offences including:

Abetment to cheating

Assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct

Abetting unauthorised access to computer material

For cheating, those convicted may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined.

Those convicted of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct face up to three years’ jail and/or a fine.

The offence of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries a prison term of up to two years and/or a fine for a first conviction.

Mandatory caning for scammers from 30 Dec

SPF said it takes “a serious stance” against those involved in scams. Thus, perpetrators will be dealt with “in accordance with the law”, it added.

It also noted that under a new law that came into effect on 30 Dec 2025, mandatory caning will be imposed on scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates.

They will receive between six and 24 strokes of the cane.

Scam mules who facilitate scam by enable scammers to launder scam proceeds will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Those involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions, regardless of whether they are under investigation and assessed to be at risk, or have been warned, issued with composition sums, prosecuted, or convicted.

Also read: 251 people probed over 665 scam cases after 2-week S’pore-wide operation, over S$3.9 million lost

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.