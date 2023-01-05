FairPrice Offers S$6 Return Voucher When You Redeem CDC Vouchers, Available At All Outlets

FairPrice Offers S$6 Return Voucher With Redemption Of CDC Vouchers

Earlier this week, the Community Development Council (CDC) launched S$300 worth of CDC vouchers for all Singaporean households.

NTUC FairPrice is now offering a S$6 return voucher for those who choose to redeem the vouchers at their outlets.

Return of S$6 with redemption of CDC vouchers at all FairPrice outlets

It will be available at all NTUC FairPrice outlets until 15 Jan.

NTUC FairPrice posted to Facebook on Tuesday (3 Jan), announcing the offer for their customers.

Singaporeans can now redeem their CDC vouchers at all FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest, Finest Gourmet or Warehouse Club outlets.

Along with the redemption, shoppers will be able to receive a S$6 return voucher from now till 15 Jan. They must also use the voucher by 28 Feb 2023 on receipts with a minimum spend of S$55.

The CDC vouchers can additionally be combined with various ongoing discount schemes such as Everyday Low Price, Price Drop Buy Now and Save Even More.

More information is available on NTUC FairPrice’s official website.

Launched on 3 Jan

The CDC vouchers were launched on 3 Jan, of which S$150 can be used at supermarket outlets. Singaporeans can spend the rest on 20,300 heartland merchants and hawkers.

The list of participating supermarkets, heartland merchants and hawkers is on CDC’s official website. In addition, the expiry date for the vouchers is on 31 Dec 2023.

While the vouchers are largely digital, authorities will ensure that “digitally less-savvy” residents receive help for their redemption.

Those using physical vouchers can redeem the ones with a trolley icon at the bottom right for NTUC FairPrice.

They will also come in different colours – teal for heartland merchants and yellow for supermarkets.

