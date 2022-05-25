FairPrice Has 10% Off 4 Cooking Oils, Customers Can Cop 2 Bottles Per Transaction

FairPrice Has 10% Off On Four Cooking Oils To Counter Rising Costs

Recent events like the ongoing war in Ukraine have caused prices of daily goods and services to skyrocket. One such product is reportedly edible oil.

To help Singaporeans cope with the surging prices of cooking oils, FairPrice is offering a 10% discount on four popular cooking oils products.

The discount will last a week till next Wednesday (1 Jun). Each customer can buy up to two bottles of the discounted cooking oils per transaction during this period.

FairPrice offers 10% discount on four popular cooking oil brands

On Wednesday (25 May), NTUC FairPrice announced that they will be giving all customers a 10% discount on four cooking oil products.

The week-long promotional period will run from 25 May till 1 Jun.

Here are the four products going at discounted rates.

With the promo, Knife Brand’s two-litre cooking oil will be S$0.85 cheaper at S$7.20, a ‘spec-oil’ deal just for FairPrice customers.

With the discount, Duck Brand’s two-litre vegetable cooking oil will cost just S$6 per bottle.

Meanwhile, Rice Field’s 100% pure Rice Bran Oil will cost S$8.30 during this period, S$0.95 less than its usual price tag.

Lastly, the Cock Brand’s two-litre pure groundnut oil will see the largest discount of S$1.50 and will cost S$13.15 till 1 Jun.

Each customer can purchase up to two discounted bottles of oil per transaction. This will enable as many households as possible to benefit from the initiative. The offer is available at all FairPrice outlets and online.

Price of edible oils on the rise

According to The Straits Times (ST), prices of edible oils have increased between 3% and 25% since the start of the year. The increase is dependent on various factors such as the brand, pack size, type of oil, and country of origin.

While food prices have already risen due to the pandemic, this was exacerbated by the Ukraine war, which further increased commodity prices.

That’s because Russia and Ukraine are major global exporters of grains and edible oils — the two countries supply almost 75% of the world’s sunflower oil.

After the war began in February, prices of edible oils have been on the rise — palm oil prices have more than doubled since mid-June 2021.

FairPrice said that the combined effect of the long-drawn pandemic and the war in Ukraine has “disrupted the global economy and supply chains on an unprecedented level”.

This has led to significant increases in the cost of freight, wages, energy, raw materials, and manpower for edible oil products.

However, things might be looking up recently with Indonesia lifting its palm oil export ban. The country is one of the world’s largest palm oil exporters.

Nonetheless, market conditions remain volatile because of the ongoing pandemic and war.

A gesture appreciated by the public

As inflation is expected to remain high in the coming months, FairPrice’s gesture of goodwill in the form of such promotions is likely to be appreciated by the public.

Let’s hope other supermarkets will also extend similar promotions to keep the cost of living affordable in Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vulcan Post and Google Maps.