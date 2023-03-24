FairPrice Has Free Snacks & Drinks For Customers To Break Fast, Kueh Booths At Some Outlets

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FairPrice Distributes Free Snacks & Drinks For Ramadan Till 21 Apr

This year, FairPrice is yet again handing out free drinks and snacks in Iftar Packs for its Muslim customers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Those who are in a time crunch can easily grab a snack pack from any participating outlet before having a proper meal.

However, take note that FairPrice will only distribute these freebies 30 minutes before and after the evening call to prayer.

Free snacks & drinks available at 60 FairPrice outlets

For those who don’t know, FairPrice has been implementing this initiative for a while now.

This year marks the 15th year of its community outreach programme during the fasting month.

From 23 Mar to 21 Apr, customers can look out for booths or friendly FairPrice staff who will distribute the iftar packs.

Among the offerings this year are the classic dates and a chocolate cake bar, along with a beverage.

Similar to last year, customers can find the free snacks and drinks at 60 FairPrice outlets islandwide.

So before you rush down to any other store, be sure to check beforehand here.

Enjoy freshly made kueh at 16 stores

As if free food isn’t exciting enough, FairPrice is also bringing back pop-up kueh booths following popular demand.

According to their website, offerings include freshly baked Putri Salat and Lapis Merah Putih, among others.

However, customers will only find these booths in 16 select FairPrice outlets.

If you’re planning to get your hands on these delicious festive treats, FairPrice will be selling them from now till 21 Apr.

FairPrice celebrates Ramadan with the community

Kudos to FairPrice for bringing back this meaningful initiative.

We’re sure that the community appreciates this thoughtful gesture.

Know anyone who might have to break their fast on the go? Let them know that FairPrice has them covered.

