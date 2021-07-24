FairPrice Jurong Point Has Canned Food Carton Deals From $2 – $8

Working from home (WFH) provides a unique opportunity to save some extra cash every day. Ordering lunches can cost quite the penny so it might be wise to have some food stocked up at home.

And that won’t be a problem when FairPrice Jurong Point has canned food deals from as low as $2 a carton.

That comes up to just about 8 cents per can. Talk about huge savings.

Canned foods have 2023 expiry date

Of course, we’d like to enjoy some variety in our meals, but the amount of money we’ll save on this deal is too good to pass up.

If you’re scrolling down in hopes of looking for cartons of full meals, sorry to break it to you but they’re not.

However, they’re cartons full of canned foods that can easily be paired with staples to complete an economical meal.

Canned Whole Mushroom – $2/carton of 24 cans

That being said, no deal comes without its catch. This catch, however, is still manageable as the Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale mentions that most of the canned foods will expire in 2023.

FairPrice carton deals feature tuna, sardines & baked beans

As part of their tok kong carton deals, FairPrice Jurong Point has baked beans, canned sardines, and tuna tins at super cheap prices.

The most ‘expensive’ carton deals are their tuna tins, priced at $8. Coming in 2 flavours – tuna flakes in vegetable oil and hot & spicy – you can switch up your sandwich spread over multiple WFH lunches.

Each carton has 48 tins, which translates to just 17 cents per tin.

When it comes to baked beans, you either love them or hate them. On sale for $5 for a carton of 24, you’ll definitely feel something for the polarising ingredient by the end of it all.

Sardines are also an inexpensive protein that if cooked right, makes for a delicious meal. The meal would taste even better knowing that you bought a carton of 24 for just $5.

While stocks last at FairPrice Jurong Point

In case you bargain hunters must know, the deals above are available at FairPrice Jurong Point. Here’s how you can get there before they’re all snapped up:

FairPrice @ Jurong Point

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, #B1-09 Jurong Point, Singapore 648886

Opening Hours: 9am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay Station

With the myriad of meals that these ingredients can be used for, it won’t be a surprise to see them sold out in no time.

Singapore Atrium Sale mentions that the promo may be available at FairPrice Bedok Central too, so Easties might want to check that out.

Chance to save a few dollars

Though WFH seems to be the new norm, you’ll never know when you’ll have to head back to the office and miss home-cooked meals again.

While the time is ripe and the opportunity is here, you should pounce on the chance to save a few dollars when you still can.

Thankfully, FairPrice is making that much easier with deals such as these. Here’s hoping we’ll see more of them islandwide.

