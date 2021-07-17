Marine Parade FairPrice Has Durians From $1.99 Till 22 Jul

During the durian season, aunties and mums frequently browse deals in local supermarkets.

While we probably know a few merchants or stores that can offer a bargain, we’ve recently found the king of deals for your upcoming durian feast.

FairPrice Finest at Marine Parade is offering durians from $1.99 until Thursday (22 Jul).

If you’re running out of stocks soon, then this is the best place to visit.

Marine Parade FairPrice has durians from $1.99

Kiasu Singaporeans who want to get more durians for less will be happy to learn about FairPrice at Marine Parade’s current offer. Shoppers can pick from a batch of fresh and thorny delights starting from just $1.99.

This tempting offer is available while stocks last, so call your fellow foodies who can help you carry several bags filled with our favourite fruits.

Premium durians are also available for pre-order. If you constantly need to stock up, make an order as soon as possible for a filling feast in the weeks to come.

Just the sight of the bright yellow flesh is enough to make us salivate.

Plan your trip to FairPrice at Marine Parade soon

Easties who live near Marine Parade especially can take bus 15, 31, 36, 36B, 43E, 48 to visit the FairPrice Finest outlet.

FairPrice Finest @ Marine Parade

Address: 6 Marine Parade Central, Singapore 449411

Opening Hours: 8am–11pm daily

Contact Number: +65 6348 0826

Website: NTUC Fairprice

Stock up on durian ASAP

They say food tastes better with good company, and we believe the same is true for the king of fruit. With this irresistible deal, we can bond and share our passion for food with loved ones who also have great taste.

Our city is home to a lot of durian-loving locals so make a trip as soon as you can. We won’t be surprised if their stocks diminish within a few days.

