Customer Buys Practically Empty Durian From Sheng Siong Bedok Central

With the durian season once again upon us, many Singaporeans have spent the past weeks sinking their teeth into the custardy goodness that the King of Fruits has to offer.

However, not everyone shares the same experience — this lady’s durian haul turned out to be a huge dud after she returned home.

The disappointed customer had allegedly bought $45 worth of durians from a Sheng Siong outlet in Bedok only to find out that it contains little flesh after prying open the thick husks.

When she returned to the store to lodge a complaint, the staff reportedly told her that MSW durians tend to have little flesh and thick husks.

Lady buys $45 worth of durian from Sheng Siong Bedok central

In a Facebook post shared on 2 Jul, a lady recounted her experience of purchasing $45 worth of durians from the Sheng Siong outlet in Bedok Central.

Since she bought 3kg of durian for $45, that translates to roughly $15 per kg.

According to various market prices, a kilogram of MSW durian would usually cost around $20 to $22.

Claiming that it’s a good deal, she was disappointed to find that her durian haul only yielded her a paltry amount of flesh when she finally pried open the husks.

She later feedbacked to the staff who sold her the durians but was instead told that MSW durians had thick husks and little flesh.

MS News has contacted Sheng Siong for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Durian opening video shows empty husks and little flesh

The lady also shared videos of her opening the durians which were seemingly filmed after a few of them came up empty.

In the clips, the durians were peeled apart slowly only to show an empty husk with no fruits.

She even pointed towards a plastic container that was meagerly filled, much to her frustration.

Hope lady finds a satisfactory resolution

While this incident is an unfortunate one, it could very well be a matter of bad luck.

No matter what shaking or smelling technique you employ, there’s always the chance that some durians may just turn up empty.

We hope the lady in question manages to find a satisfactory resolution to the episode and would have better ‘harvests’ for the rest of the durian season.

