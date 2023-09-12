FairPrice Lengkok Bahru To Close After 1 Oct, Only Outlet Catered For Elderly

FairPrice Outlet At Enabling Village In Lengkok Bahru To Close Down

FairPrice will be closing its outlet at Enabling Village (EV) in Lengkok Bahru for good, with the last day of operations on 1 Oct.

The Straits Times (ST) revealed the closure in a report today (12 Sep), which FairPrice Group confirmed.

Catered towards the elderly and disabled, the store is the first and only one of its kind under FairPrice Group.

FairPrice outlet at Lengkok Bahru to officially close down

ST reported that the outlet will cease to operate after its last day on 1 Oct, citing a confirmation from FairPrice Group, who apparently didn’t provide a reason behind it.

Launched back on 2 Dec 2015, the store was the first and only FairPrice outlet catered towards the elderly and people with disabilities (PWDs).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and SG Enable had launched it together with EV, as part of an initiative to support these communities.

According to EV, the supermarket has assistive devices like automated basket-lifting systems to help customers place heavy items onto the conveyor belt at the check-out counter. There are also magnifying glasses and call buttons in every aisle for those who need to read product descriptions or help from staff.

Employees additionally went through a training programme to learn to understand and anticipate the needs of elderly customers.

Through such training, they learn how to recognise seniors with afflictions like dementia and know the difficulties they face.

FairPrice remains committed to PWDs

Responding to ST, a FairPrice Group spokesman reiterated their commitment to providing PWDs with training and employment opportunities.

The group has also gained knowledge from their eight-year partnership with EV, executing what they learned across their network.

“Over the last eight years, in partnership with EV, our front liners have been availed training on how to guide and mentor PWDs,” the spokesman said.

These individuals will now be able to have access to training at their closest store. This will shorten travelling time, connecting trainees to the social networks in their neighbourhood.

Concluding the statement, the spokesperson reiterated FairPrice’s commitment to their social mission of serving various segments of society. They do so through “evolving their (our) retail formats and offerings to support our seniors and PWDs”.

MS News has reached out to FairPrice Group for comments. We’ll update the article if they get back.

