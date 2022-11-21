Woman’s Fake Eyelashes Reportedly Fall Off After 3 Hours, She Also Suffers Swollen Eyes

Woman’s Fake Eyelashes Reportedly Fall Off By Themselves, Salon Offered To Help With Swelling

In the quest for attractiveness, some people are willing to spend their hard-earned cash for instant beautification.

However, the results can be mixed.

One woman paid S$68 for fake eyelashes only to have them fall off after just three hours.

Worse still, she also developed swollen eyes.

Woman visited Bugis Cube beauty salon

The woman, named only as Ms Wang, told Shin Min Daily News about her negative experience.

The 45-year-old preschool teacher visited a beauty salon in Bugis Cube mall on 16 Nov at about 1pm, she said.

The staff there allegedly told her that the eyelashes would last about one month, and would stay on when washed with water.

Fake eyelashes fall off by themselves

The treatment took about an hour, Ms Wang said, and she paid S$68 for it.

However, three hours after she left the salon, part of the fake eyelashes fell off by themselves, she claimed.

After she reached home, she also noticed that her eyes had become reddish and swollen.

Fake eyelashes fall off completely after light scratching

Ms Wang’s eyes subsequently became very itchy, so she scratched them lightly with her hands, she said.

To her surprise, the fake eyelashes on both eyes fell off completely.

Horrified, she exclaimed,

S$68 made me beautiful for only 3 hours!

Salon offered to help ease swelling

When contacted, the beauty salon’s person in charge, a Ms Lin, said Ms Wang got in touch with them only two days after her visit.

She’d asked for a refund, they said, and they suggested that she come back to the salon to remove the eyelashes.

They also offered to help ease her swelling by applying lotion to the affected area. However, she declined.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.