Woman Made To Cut Eyelash Extensions For M’sian Passport Renewal As They Were Too Long

Woman Snips Eyelash Extensions Short For Malaysian Passport Renewal

With the Covid-19 pandemic easing, most of us are raring to travel overseas.

To do so, however, we’d need to renew our passports and adhere to the stringent requirements. Failing to do would give you trouble in return.

This was the case for local content creator Maddy Breteche-Lo, who faced rigorous demands for her Malaysian passport renewal.

Ultimately, she had to cut her eyelash extensions brutally short before getting approval.

Influencer cuts eyelash extensions for passport renewal

Maddy, aka @maddybreteche on TikTok, posted her experience of renewing her Malaysian passport.

She sported a minimalist look for the appointment, explaining that she knew officials were very particular about wearing makeup for the passport photo.

However, her efforts were in vain as they turned her away due to the length of her eyelash extensions.

The officials then gave her two options: come back the day after, or cut them herself.

As Maddy was flying off the next day, she went with the lesser evil and took a pair of scissors to snip her extensions.

“I’ve just butchered my eyelashes,” she lamented in the video before approaching the counter once again to see if they pass muster.

She then pleaded with them to let her take the photo, claiming that she could not cut her eyelash extensions any further.

Asked to remove contact lenses

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Maddy’s only issue while sitting for her passport picture.

The official taking the picture requested that she take off her contact lenses. However, Maddy pointed out that she needed them due to her weak vision.

“My degree is 1,200,” she argued. “I’m not taking off my lenses. Like, where do I put them?”

The official then allowed her to prove the lenses were not coloured contacts. “I have to stick a finger in my eye to prove it’s not a colour contact,” she said, laughing a little.

Thankfully, there was one bright side to Maddy’s ordeal — her passport renewal took just half an hour. This was practically “unheard of”, according to her.

Netizens offer similar experiences

Maddy’s account has since become viral on TikTok, with many offering similar experiences as well.

One user lamented the state of her passport picture. Apparently, she had to pull back her hijab to take it. She said she looked like a “plate” in the photo.

Another netizen said officers asked her if her eyelashes were real. She had to pull on them to prove their authenticity.

However, some pointed out that other locations in Malaysia had more lax requirements for their passport renewal appointments.

A few commenters also expressed their awe at the fact that Maddy’s passport renewal took 30 minutes — a remarkably short period.

Hopefully, Maddy’s harrowing experience hasn’t marred her trip. For Malaysians returning to renew their passports, keep the official requirements in mind to avoid a similar plight.

Featured image adapted from @maddybreteche on TikTok.