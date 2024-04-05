Man uses false identities to enter MBS casino, jailed 11 months & 4 weeks

Man enters Marina Bay Sands casino with false identities, harasses motorist in separate incident

Using false identities, Ng Guan Hao, now 34, entered the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino before an employee caught onto his ruse.

He also harassed a motorist in a road rage incident and cheated his friend of more than S$17,000.

On Thursday (4 April), Ng received a jail sentence of 11 months and four weeks after pleading guilty to four charges.

Three charges were related to gambling while the fourth was for using threatening behaviour.

Uses false identities to get into MBS casino

TODAY reported that on 2 May 2021, a customer relations executive at the MBS casino saw Ng at a gambling table.

Recognising him from his secondary school, the executive realised that Ng’s name was not on the list of patrons sitting at the table.

He proceeded to look for his name in the casino’s database and found that Ng had received several exclusion orders from the casino.

These orders prohibited him from entry into the establishment between March 2018 and March 2023.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ng had approached an individual named Melvin Tan Yong Ann for his identity card.

Ng agreed to pay Tan S$200 every time he went to the casino under the latter’s identity.

On 22 separate occasions between 17 March and 2 May 2021, Ng did so using this false identity.

On 9 Feb 2022 and five more times that month, Ng entered the casino under the identity card of another acquaintance, Yeo De Rong.

The same employee then called the police after checking that Ng’s exclusion order still applied and hearing him admit to using a false identity to enter the casino.

Ng later admitted he arranged to give half of his winnings to his friend if he won, bearing the losses himself.

In addition, he paid him S$700 to use the identity card.

Harassed motorist in road rage incident

A separate incident occurred in 2021 when Ng chased down a car whilst driving down the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi.

He subsequently threw a bottle at the vehicle upon exiting onto Tampines Avenue 12.

Ng further blocked the victim’s vehicle with his own on Tampines Avenue 9 before disembarking from his car.

He challenged the other driver to do likewise, brandishing a small pair of scissors and daring him to fight.

Hurling vulgarities in Hokkien, Ng also flipped him off.

The driver’s girlfriend eventually called the police.

Cheated friend out of more than S$17,000

TODAY reported that on 7 March 2021, Ng lied to his friend that someone he knew named Lee Wen Hao traded in foreign currency and was able to receive a 100% return in profit.

He then told his friend to transfer money to Lee’s bank account.

The friend was told that Lee would use the money to trade in foreign currencies on his behalf, with any profits being his — which turned out to be a misrepresentation.

His friend transferred S$17,420 to Lee’s DBS account, with an initial transfer of S$6,700 on 7 March and another of S$10,720 on 20 March.

Ng went on to receive the money through Lee to his personal PayNow account, not revealing the purpose of the funds and telling him it was “photocopier money” for the second transfer.

He also allowed Lee to keep S$1,000 as a form of loan repayment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Claire Poh said that Ng claimed to have gambled away the funds he obtained from the victim through Lee.

He has not made any restitution to date.

