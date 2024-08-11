M’sian man makes false police report, worries his wife would scold him for spending all his salary

Security guard falsifies incident to police in Malaysia, claims he was robbed

A security guard in Malaysia, after spending all his salary, made a false police report claiming he was robbed by two men.

The 65-year-old man was reportedly worried about being scolded by his wife.

Following police investigations, the truth was revealed.

Security guard makes false police report

According to China Press, the police chief said that the victim went to the Chukai police station in Terengganu, at around 8am yesterday (10 Aug) to file a police report.

He was on duty in the Teluk Kalong industrial area at the time.

The 65-year-old man claimed that after withdrawing money from a gas station in Chukai, he was stopped by a Rohingya man who asked for help to take his friend to a clinic.

Apparently, the Rohingya man’s friend had fainted on the road, Oriental Daily reported.

The security guard then said that when he got out of the car, the man threatened him with a knife from behind, while the man lying on the ground stood up and pointed a machete at his stomach.

Then, the Rohingya man allegedly searched his pockets, took S$329.60 (RM1,100) in cash, and escaped on a red motorcycle.

Spent all his salary

However, upon further police investigation, the man eventually admitted that the robbery never happened.

He made the false report as he was afraid to tell his wife that he had spent all of his salary. The man had also lent money to a female friend whom he had known for three years and had no money left for household expenses.

The police have invoked Section 182 of the Penal Code to investigate, finding that the the victim has no prior criminal record.

Section 182 of the Penal Code involves intentional false reports. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$600 (RM2,000), or both.

