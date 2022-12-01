S’pore Auxiliary Policewoman Falsely Accuses Colleague Of Rape, Gets 4 Weeks’ Jail

Policewoman Falsely Accuses Colleague Of Rape In 2020, Lie Found Out By Authorities

In 2020, an auxiliary policewoman engaged her male colleague in an intimate chat, planning to have sex with him. However, she later filed a police report to falsely accuse him of rape.

After authorities investigated her phone, the truth of her offences came to light.

On Wednesday (30 Nov), she pleaded guilty to giving false information to the police and received four weeks’ jail.

Policewoman accuses male colleague of rape

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 32-year-old woman and her colleague exchanged sexual messages on WhatsApp in August 2020.

In September, she lodged a police report, alleging that the 36-year-old man sexually assaulted her.

In a statement to a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, she claimed that the man texted her and invited her to his home.

Although she declined his request, she maintained that he persistently called and texted her.

Eventually, the woman said she agreed but later reported that the man sexually assaulted her after she got to his house.

Admitted to false accusation after being confronted

After authorities searched her phone, they discovered the messages which revealed her offences.

In December, she made another statement, maintaining that her colleague sexually assaulted her.

However, after authorities referred to their intimate messages, she finally admitted that he did not rape her.

According to the prosecutor, after seeing a doctor for a urinary tract infection (UTI) in September, she filed the police report.

During the medical checkup, the woman asked for painkillers for her UTI. Then, she decided to lie about the alleged sexual assault.

Due to a gag order, details about the pair cannot be disclosed.

For providing false information to a public servant, offenders face up to two years’ jail and a fine.

