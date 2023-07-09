FAS Acting President Admits Mistakes In SEA Games, Set On Driving S’pore Football Forward

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FAS Acting President Bernard Tan Asks For Leeway To Fix Singapore Football’s Issues

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) ‘s acting president Bernard Tan has been scrutinised since Singapore’s football teams saw disastrous results in the past few months.

Following these results, there were calls online for him and the rest of the FAS executive committee to step down.

However, Mr Tan has stood firm, and in an interview with The Straits Times (ST), he indicated he would “focus to drive Singapore football forward”.

He also called for more time to fix issues with Singapore football, stating the learning curve since he stepped up as acting president has been “steep”.

Bernard Tan admits he’s made mistakes as FAS acting president

The ST interview, published on 8 July, notes Mr Tan as asking for time, following 10 findings made by a FAS review post-SEA Games.

He said he had been working on “long-term stuff” for the past nine years before stepping up as acting president after Lim Kia Tong passed away last year.

The demands are different. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve learnt, and I can do better.

From the findings, there was, among other observations, a lack of centralised training before the Merlion Cup in March that contributed to the Lions’ poor showing at the SEA Games.

To this, Mr Tan explained that many players couldn’t commit the time for training due to national service and school, and Ramadan also limited the time allocated for centralised training.

He also said he would have done different things in hindsight, such as getting technical director Michael Browne to help Philippe Aw, the SEA Games coach.

“It was 20 days before the SEA Games, for the record. An offer was made for additional resources to aid the coach and team,” Mr Tan said.

“At all times, I was clear the SEA Games coach was always in charge. He declined assistance, and we left it at that.”

“I will own up and say, had I known what I know now, I would have done things differently.”

Would step down if he lost support

“If I feel that I’ve lost that support, I will step down,” Mr Tan also told ST, speaking on an incident where he reacted to someone online calling for his resignation curtly.

“But as I am in this position, and if I am given an opportunity to carry on, I will focus to drive Singapore football forward with the fraternity,” he said.

“But if there is someone capable who steps forward, who can do much more, I will be happy to work with him and for him to take over the baton.”

It is perfectly fine. I want the best for Singapore football, not for myself.

Hopes for Singapore to win SEA Games in 2029

With many Unleash The Roar (UTR) project initiatives to begin in 2024, as well as a talented crop of 15- and 16-year-olds coming through, Mr Tan said he is optimistic for the future.

This includes a hope that Singapore will win the SEA Games when the country next hosts it in 2029.

“We will have a good five years to run with the UTR. This will involve, among other things, enhanced training and a significant amount of overseas exposure for our players,” he told ST.

He also cited the possibility of increasing if FAS builds a strong infrastructure with staff to help the national team.

He believes this, along with a two-year runway preparation for the team, may bring about better results in 2029.

