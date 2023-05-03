JB Mall Hosts ‘Fat Cat Competition’, Owners Weigh Their Chonky Felines For Prizes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Johor Bahru Mall Hosts ‘Fat Cat Competition’ For Pet Fair

Besides bringing together animal welfare associations and businesses selling pet products, pet fairs may include competitions for owners to showcase their fur babies’ talents. One such fair at Sutera Mall in Johor Bahru (JB) put a unique spin to their event, causing quite a stir online.

Event organisers at Sutera Pet Fair 2023 recently held a ‘Fat Cat Competition’, featuring an entire row of chonky cats.

While adorable, this competition sparked concern among netizens, who worried that it will encourage owners to overfeed their pets.

Cats compared based on their weights

Taking place from 28 Apr to 1 May, the Sutera Pet Fair 2023 had stalls selling various pet products as well as competitions for owners and pets to join. Examples included the ‘Doggy Concentration Competition’ and the ‘Poo Keeper Competition’.

However, the competition that attracted the most attention by far was the ‘Fat Cat Competition’.

During the event, many excited owners lined up with their adorable cats, keeping their eyes on the prize. One by one, each owner went up with their cat, and placed the felines on the weighing scale.

In the end, the owners with the fattest cats managed to walk away with attractive prizes.

Competition draws mixed reactions from netizens

Many netizens found the competition to be extremely adorable, with several Facebook users fawning over the cats’ soft and giant tummies.

However, a few of them highlighted the potential harmful effects of the competition, including the possibility of it encouraging owners to overfeed their pets.

Some others noted that while the cats looked adorable, this could be unhealthy for them.

Although the competition was a fun way to involve both owners and their pets, netizens did raise important causes for concern.

Perhaps the organisers can take their feedback into consideration when planning for the next event.

That being said, we’re sure the respective pet owners take good care of their cats. We can only hope that they monitor their pets’ health too, to ensure that they lead happy and healthy lives.

Featured image adapted from Sutera Mall Johor Bahru on Facebook.