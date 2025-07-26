Woman’s father scatters joss paper outside her boyfriend’s flat when she refuses to go home

Police called after woman’s father scatters joss paper outside her boyfriend’s flat in Toa Payoh

Angry that his 21-year-old daughter refused to come home from her boyfriend’s place, her father scattered joss paper outside his flat.

The incident took place on Tuesday (22 July) at Block 51 Toa Payoh Lorong 6, and resulted in the police being called, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Father goes to boyfriend’s flat after daughter fails to come home

The woman’s father, 54-year-old driver Mr Yang (transliterated from Mandarin), had told the paper that his daughter was “trapped” inside her boyfriend’s home and unable to leave.

His daughter had stayed at his place for two days and was supposed to go back home on Monday (21 July) night, he said.

However, when she did not return, Mr Yang went to the flat early on Tuesday morning to look for her and engaged in a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

On Tuesday afternoon, he and his wife came over to pick up their daughter but she still refused to leave with them. She then called the police.

Father admits scattering joss paper outside flat as he was angry

When Shin Min reporters arrived, a number of police officers were seen talking to Mr Yang and his wife outside the flat.

While the flat’s door was shut, joss paper was observed to be scattered in the corridor outside.

Some of the joss paper was placed inside ang pow paper next to an empty Tiger beer can and two cans of Anchor beer.

On the ang pow paper, a message was written referring to the cans and how they symbolised the cutting of ties.

Mr Yang admitted that he had scattered the joss paper as he was angry and was trying to force them to open the door.

Woman stays at boyfriend’s place often after parents oppose relationship

When interviewed, Mr Yang said emotionally that his daughter had been dating the man for many years, during which he became increasingly displeased with him.

Her parents were against the relationship as the boyfriend had no proper job and suffered from a serious skin disease, he added.

But their daughter did not listen to them, and the parent-child relationship became strained, with Mr Yang and his daughter quarrelling often because of this.

Since then, their daughter has spent most of her time at her boyfriend’s place, returning home only occasionally.

Parents leave after police mediate situation

The police officers who arrived mediated the situation, pointing out to Mr Yang and his wife that their daughter was already 21.

They also convinced their daughter to go home, and she agreed to do so at 8pm that night.

Satisfied at this, Mr Yang and his wife finally left.

Woman says she needs ‘breathing space’ from parents

Miss Chen later told Shin Min at her boyfriend’s home on Wednesday (23 July) that she had returned home the previous night as agreed.

Since then, she had no further conflict with her parents.

When asked why she had gone back to her boyfriend’s place again, the polytechnic student replied that the atmosphere at home was disharmonious and she was under great pressure there.

Thus, she preferred to stay at her boyfriend’s home rather than at her parents, she said, adding:

I understand that they care about me, but I am feeling very repressed and need some breathing space.

While she did not want to have a bad relationship with her parents, she hoped that they could understand her more.

She also pledged to go home to see her parents as much as possible, as it is currently her school holidays.

