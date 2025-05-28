Father in Thailand slashes & kills daughter’s boyfriend for not showing him respect

Man killed by girlfriend’s father for not showing him respect

A chilling incident unfolded in Thailand after a father brutally attacked and killed his daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly failing to show him respect.

The suspect, 65-year-old Montri (name transliterated from Thai), was arrested and charged with murder on 26 May (Monday) after fatally slashing 38-year-old Niphon (name transliterated) with a long-handled sickle.

Multiple slash wounds found on body

The crime took place in a residential village in Moo 13, Nong Bua Subdistrict, within Nong Bua Lamphu Province.

Police arrived at the scene to find Mr Niphon lying lifeless by the gate, near the property’s fence.

He had suffered seven deep slash wounds to the neck, back, and head — each one potentially fatal.

One blow cleaved through his skull, while another severed his cervical spine, leaving the scene drenched in blood.

Forensic officers later discovered a 10m-long trail of blood leading from the body.

Nearby, they recovered a 1m-long sickle, believed to be the murder weapon, and secured it as evidence.

Offender repeatedly slashes victim with sickle over lack of respect

Montri confessed to police that he used a sickle to repeatedly slash Mr Niphon until he collapsed.

According to Workpoint News, he claimed the victim never once showed him respect as a father-in-law.

Mr Niphon had moved in with Montri’s daughter — a transgender woman — about two months prior, but had never greeted him with the traditional Thai gesture or spoken politely.

“If he had just greeted me and spoken politely, this wouldn’t have happened,” Montri told police.

Before the attack, Montri said he rode his motorcycle to the house to help clear brush.

After finishing the yard work, he passed by Mr Niphon, who was on the phone and allegedly gave him a disapproving side glance.

Montri recalled asking: “Do you know who I am?” — to which Niphon allegedly retorted: “I don’t give a f*** who you are.”

Fearing a confrontation due to the victim’s larger size, Montri claimed he used the sickle he had with him to strike first.

He admitted to having “no remorse”, telling investigators: “He never respected me.”

Both sides were not on good terms

Montri revealed that the couple had adopted a 13-year-old girl, but alleged that Mr Niphon would not allow him to visit her.

Instead, the victim reportedly made the child call him “Dad” and share a bedroom with him.

Montri said he had tried to intervene, expressing concern that the situation could turn into “something you see in the news”, which further fuelled his anger.

He also blamed his daughter for siding with Mr Niphon and keeping him in the dark about the relationship.

At one point, she had allegedly said: “If these two old people (her parents) died, it’d probably be for the best.”

Daughter demands death penalty for her father

While forensic officers and medical staff conducted an autopsy at the scene, 46-year-old Ployprapatsorn (name transliterated from Thai), the victim’s partner, broke down in tears.

She wept uncontrollably and was heard repeatedly calling for her father to be executed, shouting: ““Let him be executed!”

Her younger brother said that neither he nor his sister was home during the incident.

He confirmed that Mr Niphon had been cohabiting with Ms Ployprapatsorn.

However, Mr Niphon’s unemployment and heavy drinking had caused growing friction with their parents.

Despite repeated pleas to end the relationship, the couple refused to separate, deepening the family rift.

Eventually, both Ms Ployprapatsorn and Mr Niphon developed resentment toward her parents, he said.

