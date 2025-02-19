Mum in India kills 35-year-old son & dismembers him for his ‘perverted’ behavior

Mum in India kills son after he tries to rape his aunts

A mother in India has taken the life of her 35-year-old son after he allegedly assaulted his aunts.

She had also dismembered his corpse before dumping the body parts into a canal.

According to the Hindustan Times, 57-year-old Lakshmi Devi is currently on the run from authorities.

Could no longer stand her son’s behavior

According to district police superintendent in Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi Devi murdered her son on 13 Feb.

She dismembered her son’s corpse into five parts with the help of her family.

Lakshmi Devi then placed those body parts into three sacks and disposed of them in Nakalagandi canal in Cumbum village.

According to local reports, the woman was frustrated by her son’s indecent behavior.

The deceased, an unmarried man who worked as a cleaner, had not only sexually assaulted multiple aunts, but also attempted to rape them.

It’s believed that he had behaved inappropriately towards his maternel aunts — or his mother’s sisters — in Hyderabad and Narasaraopeta.

“Unable to bear her son’s perverted and indecent behaviour, she killed him,” said the police superintendent.

Police believe that she had used an axe, or a similarly sharp object, to murder her son and are now searching for the woman on the run.

