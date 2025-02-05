Former police officer hanged for murder of father & son in Kovan, stabbed father 27 times & dragged son’s body under car

Former police officer hanged for brutal murder of father & son in Kovan

A former Singapore police officer was hanged on Monday (5 Feb) for the brutal murder of a father and son in Kovan in 2013.

46-year-old Iskandar Rahmat was sentenced to death for killing 67-year-old Mr Tan Boon Sin and 42-year-old Mr Tan Chee Heong on 10 Jul 2013. He was convicted and sentenced on 4 Dec 2015, as reported by The Straits Times (ST).

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Iskandar was given full due process, legal representation, and the opportunity to appeal his conviction and sentence.

His appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on 3 Feb 2017. He also petitioned the President for clemency, but his request was denied.

“Capital punishment is imposed only for the most serious crimes, including murder,” SPF stated.

Stabbed victim 27 times in robbery attempt

Iskandar, a 14-year police veteran, was in financial distress and facing bankruptcy in 2013 when he planned to rob Mr Tan Boon Sin, a car workshop owner.

Mr Tan had earlier filed a police report about a large sum of cash in a safe deposit box—information that Iskandar had access to.

Posing as an officer investigating the case, Iskandar convinced Mr Tan to remove the money from the safety deposit box so a camera could be placed inside.

After retrieving the case, Mr Tan was escorted back to his Hillside Drive residence where Iskandar stabbed and slashed him 27 times.

When Mr Tan’s son, Mr Chee Heong, arrived unexpectedly, Iskandar attacked and killed him as well.

He then fled in a getaway car, dragging Me Chee Heong’s body underneath for nearly 1km, leaving a trail of blood that horrified onlookers.

After a 54-hour search, Iskandar was arrested at a seafood restaurant in Johor Bahru.

Suspect claimed self-defence

During the trial, Iskandar claimed that Mr Tan attacked him first, forcing him to wrestle the knife away and stab him in self-defence.

He also alleged that Mr Tan’s son charged at him upon entering the house, prompting him to swing the knife wildly.

However, prosecutors argued that the multiple stab wounds on both victims’ heads, necks, and chests proved Iskandar acted with clear intent to kill.

High Court Justice Tay Yong Kwang found him guilty, ruling that Iskandar had attacked the victims “cruelly and relentlessly with the clear intention of causing death.”

Featured image adapted from Malay Mail.