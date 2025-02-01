Son in India allegedly kills mother for not letting him play online games

Son stabs mother to death for not letting him play online games

A son in India was suspected of killing his own mother after she had stopped him from playing online games on the laptop.

On Thursday (30 Jan), police found the deceased at her residence in the city of Visakhapatnam, also known as Vizag.

The woman, identified as 47-year-old Alka Singh, was lying in a pool of blood when officers arrived.

A knife was also found in a bag in the house.

Heated dispute over laptop ends in tragedy

Officers suspected that Ms Alka had been murdered by her 20-year-old son Anmol Singh after a heated argument, reports the Times of India (TOI).

They believed that Anmol, a third year engineering college student addicted to online games, was unhappy when Ms Alka barred him from playing them on the laptop.

She had confiscated his electronic gadgets to prevent him from gaming.

The infuriated son then stabbed and killed his mother before hiding her body inside a room.

The accused is also believed to suffer from bipolar disorder, said a local police officer.

Further investigation underway

The body of Ms Alka was discovered by her younger son when he returned from school.

At the time of her death, Ms Alka’s husband — who works for the Indian Coast Guard — was deployed in Odisha’s coast as part of his duties.

The police have registered the case and are investigating the exact reasons behind the murder.

Featured image adapted from Vecteezy and Vecteezy, for illustrative purposes only.