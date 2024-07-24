Woman in Japan kills 102-year-old mother, claims she was tired of caregiving duties

70-year-old woman arrested for killing 102-year-old mother

On Monday (22 July) morning, a woman in Tokyo called the police saying that she killed her 102-year-old mother.

When the police arrived, they found the victim lying in bed with strangulation bruises and stab wounds.

She was then conveyed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Tokyo Weekender.

Suspect claims she was tired of caregiving burden

The suspect, 70-year-old Yoko Komine, was apprehended at the scene by police over suspicion of attempted murder.

Yahoo! Japan reported that the incident happened in a residential area in Kunitachi City, Tokyo.

It was revealed that the suspect lived with her elderly mother for almost 10 years after her father passed away.

“My mother could no longer move to the portable toilet on her own, and I had to move her,” she said.

“Caring for her became too difficult, so I killed her.”

One neighbour said the suspect looked more tired when she apologised to him on Friday (19 July) for the inconvenience caused by the roof repairs.

“She seemed tired, and her voice was weary, but I thought she was managing since she had contact with people through the home care service. I never imagined she was so desperate,” he told reporters.

The mother-daughter duo had relied on weekly home care services for bathing assistance.

