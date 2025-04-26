‘I hope I made you proud’: M’sia teen celebrates at family’s grave after scoring 5As in SPM

Teen in Malaysia visits his family’s grave after scoring 5As in SPM

Muhammad Faiz Qudry visited his family’s grave after scoring 5As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), the national main examination in Malaysia.

It was the first thing he did — riding his motorcycle directly from school to the cemetery to share the good news with his loved ones.

In a 24-second video posted on 25 Apr, the teen stands in front of the graves of his family members while showing his SPM result slip.

“Dad, mum, and little brother! I got 5As in my SPM,” reads the in-video caption.

He shared a collection of selfies and photos in another post, where he poses proudly with his certificate and the headstones of his deceased family.

“I hope my achievement brings you happiness. I’m trying to be a child who stays strong in the face of all challenges,” wrote Muhammad Faiz.

“I didn’t get to go on stage with Mum and Dad but it’s okay — that’s destiny… I’m sorry if I couldn’t give you the best, but I promise I’ll keep striving to become someone you’d be proud of. ”

Despite his achievement, the teen revealed that he did not feel the joy he hoped for.

Family members passed away nearly a decade ago

According to BuzzKini, Muhammad Faiz lost his father in 2014, and his mother and younger sibling passed away two years later due to pneumonia and asthma.

The orphaned teen shared with Weird Kaya that staying strong without his family was not easy, but their memory spurs him to not give up.

“This is what they would’ve wanted to see. If I gave up, I’d be the one disappointing them,” he said.

Though they were no longer physically present, Muhammad Faiz held their memory close, allowing their influence to guide and inspire his studies.

“Everything I do now is for them. Even if I can’t see them anymore, I want to bring them happiness,” he said.

The teen encouraged others struggling to “always remember their goals” and reminds them to not “carry unnecessary burdens”.

Teen who excelled in SPM aspires to be teacher

Looking forward, Muhammad Faiz aims to further his studies at the Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG), a tertiary education insitute for aspiring teachers.

“If I get in, that’s a blessing,” he said. “But if I don’t, it’s okay. At least I tried. I’ll apply to other universities. No matter what, I’ll keep studying.”

When asked what keeps him going on difficult days, Muhammad Faiz simply answered: Hope.

“My family’s hope is what keeps me alive,” he said.

“It’s not easy, but I try. I don’t want to disappoint them, even if they’ve left me behind, I still want to continue the dreams they had for me. I just hope I can stay strong enough to face this world without them.”

Netizens provide words of support, says family is proud of him

His posts quickly went viral, touching the hearts of netizens.

One TikTok user congratulated Muhammad Faiz and assured him that his family is very proud.

Another person offered him a “helping hand” if he needed it.

“Been there, and I would never want anyone to feel what I felt,” wrote the netizen.

