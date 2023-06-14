Student Who Cared For Sick Mother & Scored 11 As In SPM Receives 10 Scholarship Offers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Student Aces SPM While Looking After Sick Mother, Gets 10 Scholarship Offers

On 8 June, Muhammad Syahril Saidi found out that he aced the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) — or Malaysian Certificate of Education — exams by scoring 11 straight As.

He managed to do so while looking after his bedridden mother during his studies in school. Unfortunately, she passed away two days after he received his results.

Syahril has now received 10 scholarship offers, in addition to 10 other offers from tertiary institutions.

Student with 11 As in SPM receives 10 scholarship offers

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Syahril, 18, has received 10 scholarship offers and an additional 10 offers to further his education at a tertiary level.

He shared that the scholarship offers were from agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Syahril added that he has not yet made a final decision on the offers.

“My ambition is to become a lecturer, and I will discuss with my family first before deciding which offer to accept,” he said. “I will also perform a special prayer to help me make such [a] decision.”

Speaking to reporters, he expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received thus far.

“I [would] also like to thank my siblings, family and relatives for their unwavering support in making it possible for me to do well in the examination,” he said.

Siblings helped him with looking after mother

While studying for the SPM last year, Syahril was looking after his mother, then bedridden. Two days after he received his results, she passed away.

However, Syahril emphasised that he wasn’t her sole caregiver prior to her death.

“[My siblings] all have been taking care of my mother and we’re at her side all the time,” he said.

Speaking to Harian Metro, Syahril’s uncle, Rosmazuki Mat Jusoh, praised the perseverance of his nieces and nephews.

Having lost their father eleven years ago, they then began taking care of their mother when she fell ill in 2019.

He noted that the late couple’s children would refrain from troubling others, having learnt it from their parents.

“I also want to thank a teacher Shafie Sidik, one of the individuals who helped them the most,” he said.

Malaysian student’s mother passes away days after SPM results

In light of his mother’s passing, it must be difficult for Syahril to celebrate his results — no matter how stellar.

Thankfully, he has a support system to rely on.

MS News extends our condolences to the family and wishes Syahril all the best in his future endeavours.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and the New Straits Times.