M’sian Student Gets Straight A’s In National Exams While Caring For Bedridden Mum

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Student Cares For Bedridden Mother During National Exams, Gets Straight A’s

A Malaysian student recently had to juggle two huge tasks when he prepared for his country’s national exams while caring for his bedridden mother.

He managed to score straight As but was unable to collect his results due to his role as a caregiver.

Instead, his teachers went to his house to deliver the good news in person.

Sadly, reports have surfaced revealing that his mother passed away two days later.

Malaysian student caring for bedridden mother aces national exams

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Muhammad Syahril Saidi aced his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) — or Malaysian Certificate of Education — exams by scoring As in all 11 of his subjects.

He was able to do so while taking care of his mother, 53-year-old Tuan Faridah Tuan Ismail, who was bedridden with a nerve condition.

The youngest of six siblings also emerged as the best student in his school, Sekolah Menengah Ugama (SMU) Darul Iman.

As Mr Muhammad Syahril was too busy looking after his mother to collect his results, his teachers had to come over to deliver them in person on Thursday (8 June).

“I really did not expect to obtain all As in my subjects,” he said. “I did not even set a target to achieve all As.”

My mother smiled when she found out about my results.

Prioritising mother led to success

Mr Muhammad Syahril shared that looking after his mother did not prevent him from achieving such stellar results.

In fact, he believed that prioritising his mother led to his success, despite the increase in his workload.

During his studies, his daily routine was to bathe his mother before going to school. Upon his return, he would resume his caregiving duties.

While he was away, his sister would look after her.

Having lost his father when he was seven, Mr Muhammad Syahril, who aspires to become an Arabic language lecturer, added that paying full attention in class also helped with his results.

Mother passes away 2 days after results

Unfortunately, Mr Muhammad Syahril’s mother passed away two days after he received his results, Bernama reported.

The principal of his school, Noor Ruziana Ismail, confirmed that Madam Faridah passed away at around 8.45pm on Saturday (10 June).

Funeral prayers took place at the Masjid al-Qudus, Kandis, at around 10am the morning after.

Madam Noor Ruziana additionally stated that the school will provide donations or assistance to Mr Muhammad Syahril if necessary.

His grandaunt, Zainab Othman, said Madam Faridah had sacrificed much to raise her six children after her husband passed away in 2012.

“My family and I are very impressed with his achievements,” she gushed.

She went on to note that despite their simple lifestyle, Madam Faridah’s children had cared for her until her passing.

MS News sends Mr Muhammad Syahril and his family our deepest condolences. May Madam Faridah rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian and Dato’ Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan on Facebook.