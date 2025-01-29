‘It wasn’t even impressive’: S’porean woman asks Reddit if it’s normal for her father to be naked at home

S’porean woman says her father remains naked at home despite complaints from family

After a lifetime’s worth of seeing her dad strolling around their family home with his dangly bits dangling, a Singaporean woman has finally had enough and turned to Reddit to check if it was normal for her father to be naked while home.

On Wednesday (29 Jan), Redditor ‘lolzfml’ asked if other fathers in Singapore also went au naturel in front of their family.

Father cleans while naked at home

Posting in the r/askSingapore subreddit, the woman in her 20s laid out the details of her father’s exhibitionistic behaviour.

Since growing up, she noticed that her dad would come out of the shower fully naked and begin cleaning the kitchen without putting on any clothes.

He would also change openly near the kitchen even though she is visibly nearby, she said, asking fellow Redditors:

I dont think it’s normal to show ur dick to ur children [sic]?

Father gets angry when called out for being naked at home

The Redditor, her older brother and mother have all complained to him about his behaviour, she added.

But despite his entire family’s clear discomfort, he hasn’t changed. In fact, he even gets angry when she calls him out on it.

“Both my bro and I would rather not see his dick,” the OP said, adding that the sight “wasn’t even impressive”.

Redditors appalled at father’s behaviour

The woman’s post was received with near-universal sympathy, with a chorus of comments agreeing that her father’s behaviour was not normal.

One Redditor shared that their aunt used to do the same thing, adding that “some people are just weird”.

Another said that their relatives would typically be embarrassed to be seen walking around with just a towel on.

However, one Redditor reasoned that some people are “just not shy about their bodies”.

Another pointed out that being naked in front of others is normal in some cultures like Germany and the Nordic countries, but he wouldn’t be naked around his kids.

A Redditor who was German agreed, saying he encountered the same situation with his parents.

Several other Redditors suggest she shame him in front of others, while one pointed to Ministry of Social and Family Development guidelines saying it is “inappropriate behaviour for parents to expose their nude bodies to their children, even inadvertently”.

