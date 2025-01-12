‘What’s a sign that someone grew up poor?’: Redditors share experience of being poor in S’pore in viral post

Redditor sparks viral discussion on signs of growing up poor in Singapore

A Reddit post asking about tell-tale signs of growing up poor in Singapore has struck a chord with many, sparking heartfelt and relatable discussions among netizens.

On 11 Jan, Redditor ‘ImpressiveStrike4196’ posted the query “What’s a sign that someone grew up poor? – SG edition” on the r/askSingapore subreddit.

Growing up poor in the Lion City

The Reddit post was inspired by an older post from two years ago that was not specific to Singapore.

Although Singapore is often seen as an affluent nation, ranking 4th in the 2024 World’s Wealthiest Cities Report and where the majority belong to the middle class, the post quickly resonated with locals.

The post has racked up over 300 upvotes and 290 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens share personal experiences of being poor in S’pore

Many users opened up about their experiences, sharing candid insights into the realities of growing up poor in Singapore.

One user recalled being judged by colleagues for packing leftover food from office parties, a habit they had grown accustomed to out of necessity.

Another netizen revealed that their family would go to great lengths to save money by reusing items like books, paper bags, Christmas decor, electronics, and stationery.

Some commenters pointed out that growing up poor can lead to contrasting habits in adulthood. One Redditor noted two extremes: being overly thrifty or, conversely, splurging as a way to compensate for their past.

Another user shared a specific household hack they learned while growing up: stretching the lifespan of a soap dispenser. This involved diluting liquid soap with three-quarters water to make it last longer.

