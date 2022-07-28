S’pore Father Of 7 Who Worked 3 Jobs Passes Away, Friend Raising Funds For Family 

Father Collapses & Passes Away, Leaves Behind Wife & 7 Children

Parents sometimes go to great lengths to support their family, taking up multiple jobs to ensure their children are well provided for.

For Kamarudin Bin Abdullah, a father of seven young children in Singapore, that meant working three jobs.

However, he recently suffered an asthma attack and collapsed. Unfortunately, on Wednesday (27 Jul), he passed away.

Now, his friend is hoping to crowdfund to help Kamarudin’s family.

A loving husband & father of 7 children

On Thursday (28 Jul), Kamarudin’s friend shared his family’s situation on Facebook.

As a tribute, he wrote that Kamarudin, affectionately known as Kamal, was,

A selfless father of seven. A loving husband. A very filial son. A great friend.

He shared that Kamal worked three jobs to support his family of 10, comprising his children, his wife, and his elderly mother.

He never shirked his responsibilities as a son, husband, or father, said his friend.

Passed away on 27 Jul

Barely a month after Kamal’s mother had passed on, Kamal suffered an asthma attack and collapsed.

He was also suspected of having a cardiac arrest. But by the time Kamal received medical attention, it was too late.

Doctors determined that his heart had stopped for about an hour, damaging his brain and organs.

A Facebook post by his sister-in-law stated that he had been unconscious since Sunday (24 Jul) at Changi General Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Unfortunately, Kamal passed away on Wednesday (27 Jul) at 11.35pm.

Appeal for donations

Now, his friend is crowdfunding for Kamal’s family after getting approval from Kamal’s wife, Nora.

He shared that he is accepting donations until Sunday (31 Jul).

After that, he will personally hand all money to Nora by 2 Aug. He added that he would also update his post with proof of his handover to Nora.

If you wish to donate and help Kamal’s family out, you can PayNow his friend via the number in the Facebook post. Do indicate ‘For Kamal’ in the message as well.

Kamal’s friend thanked the public in advance, adding that he was trying to help the family in whatever way he could.

Condolences to Kamal’s loved ones

The sudden loss of Kamal will be tough on his family, both emotionally and financially.

If you can afford to, consider donating and helping out his family during this time.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to Kamal’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

