Father & 2 sons charged with sexually assaulting daughters at family home in M’sia

Father & sons charged with sexual assault at Kelantan, victims were aged 12 and 16

A father and his two sons have been charged in a Malaysian Sessions Court for the alleged sexual assault of the man’s two daughters, aged 12 and 16, in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the 65-year-old father and his sons, aged 33 and 24, were charged separately before Judge Zulkifli Abllah on 7 Oct.

The father faces two charges, while each son faces one charge each. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The Sessions Court handles serious criminal offences as well as civil matters.

Alleged assaults took place at family home

According to the charges, the father allegedly assaulted both daughters in the living room of their home between 2pm and 3pm in July this year.

The sons are accused of assaulting their 16-year-old sister on two occasions.

The first incident of assault took place mid-2024 while the second incident occurred on 19 Sept 2025 between 12.15am and 12.30am.

Both incidents took place in the living room of their family home.

Charges carry maximum penalty of 20 years in prison

All three are being charged under Section 14 of Act 792, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and caning if convicted.

They are being represented by Nik Mohamad Naqib Mohamad Noor, while Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mazlan is prosecuting.

Bail was not offered, as the case is unbailable.

The next session of the case is scheduled for 6 Nov.

Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva and SUWANNAR KAWILA on Canva.