‘I miss you so much’: Bishan-Toa Payoh estate cleaners moved to tears in messages to families for Father’s Day

Bishan Toa-Payoh Town Council cleaners and staff give emotional Father’s Day messages in tribute video

For Father’s Day, the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council (BTPTC) paid tribute to the estate cleaners, some of whom wept as they spoke about their families back home.

They also honoured the Town Council staff who work with the cleaners every day to keep the estate running.

Estate cleaners record messages for fathers and children

On Saturday (20 June), the Town Council decided to help the BTPTC cleaners, who handle Bishan-Toa Payoh and Marymount, send messages back home to their fathers and children.

Many of the conservancy staff left their homes to work in Singapore. BTPTC also took time to honour their Town Council staff who stand shoulder to shoulder with the conservancy workers every day.

In the Facebook caption, BTPTC wrote: “Some are far from their own children, working to support families back home. Others are juggling long hours while raising their own kids right here.”

“Ibrahim, I will surely meet you. I will come home next year,” a worker, Shamin, teared up as he promised. “I will come for you and for my father.”

Another worker, Salim, shared a heartfelt message to his father, who recently passed away.

“Dad, I love you. I miss you so much, dad,” he said, struggling through his emotions as he tried to find the right words.

A third employee, Rana, said he had actually returned home after two years. Yet just three or four days after leaving for Singapore again, he already missed them dearly.

Town Council staff plans to surprise dad by returning on Father’s Day

BTPTC staff Shamiruddin also cried as he relayed his Father’s Day message to his dad.

I just wish we had more time together.

Town Council staff member Benedict Sim similarly appreciated all the overtime work his father did for the family. Meanwhile, Sun Yong Jian wanted to surprise his father by returning to spend Father’s Day with him.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) for Bishan-Toa Payoh also gave their message, thanking the conservancy and Town Council workers for their strength and sacrifices.

“Thank you for your strengths, your sacrifices. Happy Father’s Day,” Chee Hong Tat said.

Also read: ‘I had a rough night too’: How a first-time dad in S’pore is helping other fathers feel less isolated

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Featured image adapted from Bishan Toa Payoh on Facebook.