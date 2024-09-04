Fatty Iberico pork served in Japan sparks debate on how much fat is too much

Fatty Iberico pork served in Japan sparks debate

On 31 Aug, an X user posted an image of fatty Iberico pork that they were served at a shabu store in Japan that sparked a debate online.

The post drew nearly 22 million views and 150k likes as netizens flooded in to give their opinion on just exactly how much fat is too much.

Slices of fat disguised as pork

According to X user @chroshinco, the Iberico pork slices came from the restaurant chain Shabu Shabu Onyasai.

The user said when the pork was served with the vegetables, the shocking sight froze their table for a brief moment. And it’s not hard to see why since it’s better described as having marbling of meat rather than marbling of fat.

Despite the initial shock, they said the pork was very delicious. Even if the fat didn’t fully melt from the shabu shabu.

No consensus on how much fat is too much

While some commenters salivate over the prospect of the fatty Iberico, others found themselves gagging.

One commenter said the fat looked delicious.

Meanwhile, another said this is exactly why they couldn’t stand Iberico pork.

Another chimed in that this might be a good reason to send the plate back.

However, the oily fat didn’t stop user @chroshinco from finishing two plates.

Restaurant responds to viral image

During an interview with J-Cast on 3 Sep, a Shabu Shabu Onyasai representative said while Iberico pork is naturally fatty, the dish shown in the viral image isn’t something the restaurant should be serving.

If the customer wished, they would’ve exchanged the dish, the rep added.

Furthermore, the rep said they will make an effort to ensure that restaurants do not serve customers dishes that are too fatty.

