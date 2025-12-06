Security guard in S’pore mall punched after she reminds shopper about closing hours

Shopper assaults security officer at mall in Singapore

A senior security officer was punched while on duty at a shopping mall in northern Singapore on Wednesday (3 Dec).

The assault has left her injured, forcing her to be on medical leave despite being the sole breadwinner of her family.

The security officer, who has been identified only as Sister Delos, had approached a man in his mid-30s at around 11.30pm.

She then informed him that the mall was closing for the night. However, he did not respond.

When she approached him a second time, he “suddenly became aggressive”.

The man advanced towards her and punched her, said the Union of Security Employees (USE) in a Facebook post detailing the incident.

Officer sustained hand injuries while defending herself

Sister Delos sustained hand injuries while trying to defend herself during the confrontation.

The police were notified immediately, and a report was filed along with CCTV footage of the incident.

Sister Delos has since received medical treatment and was given three days of medical leave.

After the ordeal, the officer has returned to the same worksite “despite the trauma”.

USE said they “strongly condemn any form of abuse towards security officers”.

USE urges public to report abuse through MyUSE app

In its statement, USE highlighted that security officers perform their duties under the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA), and “should not be subjected to abuse while executing their duties”.

The PSIA was enhanced in May 2022 to provide stronger deterrence against harassment and abuse. Amendments include heavier penalties for obstructing or assaulting an officer.

USE encouraged members of the public with information on any form of abuse to report it via the MyUSE app or email use@ntuc.org.sg.

Investigations said to be ongoing

The incident adds to broader concerns about cases of abuse against security officers which surface periodically.

At the height of the COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, for example, enforcement officers informing the public of closing hours, entry restrictions or safe distancing rules have been shoved, threatened, verbally abused, or physically assaulted.

Investigations into Sister Deros’ assault are ongoing, USE said.

MS News has reached out to USE and the Singapore Police Force for more information.

