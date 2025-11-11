‘Sir, give me chance’: S’porean man pleads with ICA officer after failing fuel tank check, proceeds to drag him with car 

Singaporean man drags ICA officer with car after failing fuel tank check

A 40-year-old man went on trial on Monday (10 Nov) for dragging an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer with his car after failing a fuel tank check at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Steve Ling Wei Liang, the accused, had allegedly pleaded with the ICA officer after being told of his offence.

“Sir, give me chance ah, I cannot go court,” Ling was accused of saying.

ICA officer sustained knee contusion from incident

Ling went on trial on Monday (10 Nov) for causing hurt to Mr Tan Yi Loong — the ICA officer — by dragging him along his car, causing a knee contusion.

On 12 Dec 2023, the day of the incident, Mr Tan was deployed as a “departure car officer” and was also the deputy team leader, reported CNA.

His duties included supporting fuel gauge inspections and assisting with security incidents.

Mr Tan clarified that for fuel checks, officers have to ensure that vehicles leaving Singapore have a tank that is at least three-quarters full.

Ling’s fuel tank, however, was only a quarter full.

Driver allegedly refused to hand over passport

Recalling the incident in court, Mr Tan said Ling had refused to hand over his passport after being told that he had committed a fuel gauge offence.

“He told me that, sir, give me chance ah, I cannot go court,” said Mr Tan.

Ling then lowly moved his car forward, appearing to ignore Mr Tan’s calls for him to stop.

When asked how long the car was moving for, Mr Tan recalled that “it felt like forever”.

Mr Tan sustained a knee injury and ended up in the hospital after the incident.

If convicted of committing a rash act endangering human life, Ling faces a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

