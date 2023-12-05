S’pore Taxi Driver Who Dragged Traffic Policeman With Car Charged With Causing Injury To Public Servant

Taxi Driver Who Closed Car Window On Traffic Policeman’s Arm Charged In Court

For a 71-year-old taxi driver, using his phone while driving turned out to be the lesser punishable act he committed that day. What got him in bigger trouble was when he trapped the arm of a traffic policeman in his vehicle’s window when the latter stopped him for using his phone.

Ong Seng Hwee Jeremiah then dragged the traffic policeman for a short distance, fracturing his arm.

Now, the authorities have charged him with causing injury to a public servant, as well as for the use of a phone while driving.

Taxi driver drags traffic policeman & causes injury

The incriminating incident took place at about 5.15pm on 9 Oct 2022, along Farrer Road.

Court charges stated that a traffic policeman noticed the accused, Ong, using a phone while driving his taxi on Holland Road.

The driver proceeded to reportedly ignore signals to stop, before eventually stopping before an overhead bridge at Farrer Road.

After pulling the taxi over, the traffic policeman reached into the vehicle to turn off the engine in case the driver attempted to flee.

Ong then purportedly rolled up his window and trapped the officer, dragging him several metres.

SG Road Vigilante uploaded footage of the incident, showing the officer seemingly with his arm caught in the yellow taxi’s window.

The dragging reportedly fractured his humerus or the upper arm bone.

Driver faces charges for causing hurt to a public servant

Eventually, police arrested the taxi driver while the officer received treatment at a hospital.

According to 8world News, Ong faces one charge of using a phone while driving and a second for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

If convicted of the former, Ong may face up to six months’ jail, a S$1,000 fine, or both.

The comparatively more serious second charge can result in up to 15 years’ jail and a fine or caning. As Ong is above 50, he cannot be caned.

Ong is currently out on S$5,000 bail, with his next hearing due on 2 Jan 2024.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.