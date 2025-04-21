Brand-new Ferrari worth S$4 million caught fire on road in Japan just 1 hour after it was delivered to owner

Brand-new Ferrari worth S$4 million caught fire on road in Japan

A brand-new Ferrari worth JPY43 million (S$4 million) caught fire on the Shuto Expressway in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday (16 Apr) at around 2.30pm — just an hour after it was delivered to its owner.

According to Japanese news outlet Josei Jishin, the luxury car’s owner is 33-year-old Honkon, the producer of the idol boy group Chocorabi.

He reportedly saved up for the Ferrari — his first car — for 10 years, only for it to burn down shortly after delivery.

“I think I’m the only person in Japan to have experienced such trouble,” Honkon wrote on X following the incident.

Ferrari was severely burned

According to Honkon, he was making a left turn when he started to notice white smoke.

He initially thought it was coming out of the car next to him, but his neighbouring driver looked unbothered, which made him realise it was his car that was on fire.

Honkon immediately stopped the vehicle and got out before reporting the incident to the authorities himself.

The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, but the Ferrari was already badly burned by then.

Luxury car had no signs of collision

It is believed that the fire started in the car’s engine.

However, there were no signs of collision, so the Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

The incident stirred discussions on the safety of high-performance sports cars.

Some were shocked that such a serious problem occurred so early in such an expensive vehicle.

One user also commented on Honkon’s post on X, “Isn’t it amazing that he’s safe after all this?!” to which he replied, “I was really scared that it would explode.”

