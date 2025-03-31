Ferrari driver arrested near Orchard Road, suspected of ‘laughing gas’ intoxication

Male Ferrari driver suspected to be intoxicated with ‘laughing gas’

A male Ferrari driver was arrested near Orchard Road after being suspected of “laughing gas” intoxication.

The incident took place last Saturday (29 March), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man & woman sit on kerb next to Ferrari in Orchard, surrounded by police

A reader told the paper that a tattooed man was being questioned by the police near Orchard Road MRT station that afternoon.

According to a photo the source shared, he was sitting on the kerb next to a black Ferrari, surrounded by three police officers.

The Ferrari itself was also surrounded in front and behind by police vehicles.

Nearby, a woman sat on the kerb, with two more police officers next to her.

Ferrari driver suspected of laughing gas intoxication

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance along Killiney Road at about 1.10pm on 29 March.

There, a 37-year-old male car driver was suspected to be intoxicated with nitrous oxide, colloquially known as “laughing gas”.

According to the US National Institutes of Health, laughing gas is an odourless, colourless, non-flammable gas that can cause a state of euphoria, hence its nickname.

The Central Narcotics Bureau states that laughing gas has a legitimate use, but can be misused.

It’s harmful and dangerous to inhale its fumes, and those addicted should seek help from the National Addiction Management Services.

Ferrari driver arrested over ‘rash act’

The man was subsequently arrested under Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code 2010, SPF said.

The Section provides circumstances for which the police can arrest a person without a warrant, focusing on situations involving reasonable suspicion of involvement in an arrestable offence or possession of stolen goods.

The suspect is assisting with investigations for a rash act, SPF added.

No injuries were reported, and police investigations are ongoing.

