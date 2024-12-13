White powder found in mailbox of home in Orchard believed to be drug-related, referred to CNB

About 20 residents evacuated after white powder found in mailbox of residence in Orchard

The alarming discovery of white powder in a mailbox of a residence near Orchard Road caused the authorities to be alerted and residents evacuated.

The incident took place in the late afternoon on Thursday (12 Dec), according to the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Police cordoned off road, several SCDF vehicles seen

According to observations by Lianhe Zaobao, the police cordoned off a portion of Saunders Road, a stretch of terrace houses roughly parallel to Cairnhill Road.

Several SCDF vehicles, including a hazardous materials (HazMat) control vehicle, were at the scene, drawing a number of onlookers as a result.

The road was cleared at about 7pm that evening.

No hazardous materials detected in white powder found near Orchard

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at about 5.30pm on Thursday to “a suspicious envelope containing white powdery substances”.

It was found in a mailbox of a residential unit along Saunders Road.

The SCDF, which received a call for assistance at the same time, told MS News that it was called to 42 Saunders Road.

SCDF officers wearing personal protective gear retrieved the package.

No hazardous materials were detected after HazMat specialists conducted several tests on the white substances.

White powder found in Orchard believed to be drug-related substance

The envelope was handed over to the police, which believed its contents were drug-related substances based on preliminary findings.

Thus, the case was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

While about 20 residents were evacuated as a precaution, no injuries were reported.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.