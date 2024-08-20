Gold unit for double gold medallist: Filipino gymnast gifted condo after historic Olympic win

Filipino gymnast gifted luxurious condo after Paris Olympics feat

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo made local history by clinching not one, but two gold Olympic medals at the Paris Olympics which concluded last month.

The 24-year-old athlete emerged as champion in the Men’s floor and Men’s vault categories at the international competition.

BBC reported that Yulo is only the second Filipino athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

To celebrate his victory, Yulo was gifted a luxurious three-bedroom 35 million pesos (S$809,622) condo apartment at a pristine location in Taguig City.

Real estate company Megaworld Corporation had gifted the apartment to Yulo.

Condo furnished with specially curated gold embellishments

Yulo’s spanking new apartment is located in McKinley Hill township in Taguig City — the largest township development in Metro Manila.

It is also said to be an exclusive gated condo community.

Yulo’s 100 square metre (1,076 square feet) condominium unit boasts classy gold embellishments to celebrate his double gold medal achievement.

The tasteful gold accents come in the form of the lighting fixtures and some wall decor.

The interior design adopts a stylish and minimalistic design, using warm lighting to enhance the gold-themed apartment.

News clippings of his historical feat were also framed along the walls of the apartment.

Perhaps the most ostentatious piece of furniture, however, is a shiny gold side table that looks like a magnified version of the medal mounted on top of a terrazzo base.

In photo shared by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Yulo is pictured smiling brightly with the side table.

A condo upgrade for Filipino gymnast

The apartment also comes with an array of amenities, including a personal parking space in the highly sought-after township.

“Everything that we put and designed in Carlos’ condo was intentional. We customised everything that you see in his unit based on his personality, and I am proud of how our design team transformed the entire space,” commented the president of Megaworld, Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso to the Manila Times.

The apartment was also equipped with every appliance that Yulo could need, including four smart televisions and a game console.

The luxurious condo was not the only gift that Yulo received, with reports of a 20 million peso (S$462,570) reward from the Philippine government.

