Chinese gymnast spotted working at family’s restaurant after viral medal-biting moment at Paris Olympics

Zhou Yaqin, who went viral at Paris Olympics for her medal-biting moment, spotted working at family restaurant

Earlier this month, Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin won hearts worldwide when her discovery of the medal-biting tradition on the Paris Olympics podium went viral.

Following her newfound fame, the 18-year-old returned to her hometown of Hengyang City, Hunan Province, where she was spotted helping out at her family’s restaurant.

Videos on Douyin show Zhou, wearing her Olympic uniform, carrying dishes to and from the kitchen with the same focus she displays while balancing on the beams.

After the Douyin video went viral, Zhou shared photos promoting her family restaurant on Weibo on Tuesday (13 Aug).

Netizens impressed by her humility

Zhou had recently earned a silver medal in the Women’s Balance Beam category at the Paris Olympics.

She also topped the qualification stage with a score of 14.866, ahead of Team USA’s Simone Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Despite these achievements, she remains remarkably down-to-earth, leaving netizens impressed by her humility.

Instead of celebrating her Olympic success, she immediately returned to helping her parents at their family restaurant.

Some pointed that it would be an honour to be served by an Olympic medallist.

Fans were also thrilled at the possibility of meeting Zhou if they visited the restaurant.

Also read: Chinese gymnast learns medal-biting tradition after winning silver, places medal adorably next to mouth

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin and Getty Images.