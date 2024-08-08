Chinese gymnast learns medal-biting tradition after winning silver, places medal adorably next to mouth

Chinese gymnast adorably learns of medal-biting tradition after winning silver

Chinese gymnast, Zhou Yaqin, has become the internet’s sweetheart after the video of her learning the medal-biting tradition in the Olympics went viral.

The most cutest moment of Olympics 2024 😂pic.twitter.com/mhqShraLxz — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 7, 2024

She made this discovery during the photo session when she was on the podium on 5 Aug.

As the two other athletes beside her bit down on their medals for the photo op, the young gymnast endeavoured to copy them, placing her silver medal adorably next to her mouth.

Young gymnast’s moment of learning becomes cute moment

According to the Olympics website, the 18-year-old gymnast from China made her Olympic debut at the Bercy Arena and immediately won artistic gymnastics silver in the women’s balance beam event.

She was joined on the podium by two Italian gymnasts, Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito. D’Amato had also made history by becoming Italy’s first-ever Olympic women’s gymnastic champion.

But the internet caught on fire when the Chinese gymnast looked over to her podium mates to see them biting their medals. She flashed a brief look of surprise, and then quickly lifted the medal to her mouth.

Netizens fall in love

The cute moment was shared online by netizens, with many finding it absolutely adorable.

One user on X called it “the most cutest moment of Olympics 2024 [sic]”.

Another said, “We need to protect Zhou Yaqin at all cost [sic].”

One even drew a cute rendition of the moment.

According to the Olympics website, the medal-biting tradition originated from traders in the past who would bite gold in order to check its purity. This is because gold will dent under slight stress, making a mark when you bite on it.

However, athletes today do it simply because photographers ask them to as it makes for a great shot.

