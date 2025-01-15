‘You will really get fined’: Netizen says father was fined S$300 for spitting in public

Netizen’s father was fined for spitting in public, has to pay up or go to court

A netizen in Singapore appeared to express surprise that the authorities here really fine people for spitting in public.

According to a XiaoHongShu post on Monday (13 Jan), the netizen’s father was recently fined S$300 by the National Environment Agency (NEA) for the offence.

Offender fined for spitting under Environmental Public Health Act

Screenshots of the summons in the post indicated that the man had spit in a public place — an offence under Section 17(1)(g) of the Environmental Public Health Act 1987.

According to the Act, it’s an offence to spit or expel mucus from one’s nose onto “any public place”, except in a dustbin or other rubbish receptacle.

The summons told him to pay S$300 by 10 Feb or present himself in court the next day.

If he fails to pay, he faces a fine of S$2,000 to S$10,000 and/or a jail term.

He could be arrested “anywhere in Singapore” if he failed to attend court, the note said, and also face a fine or jail term on top of the penalty for the spitting offence.

Man was caught spitting at HDB food court

The netizen, whose profile indicates that she’s “sharing what life in Singapore is like”, said in a comment that her father was caught spitting by an enforcement officer.

Responding to a query, she added that he was caught not at a tourist spot but at a food court in an HDB estate.

She also noted that the incident took place at night, seemingly incredulous that officers were patrolling at such a late hour.

Fine is about 1,600 Chinese yuan

The netizen apparently felt the pinch as after converting the S$300 fine, she found that this amounted to about 1,600 Chinese yuan.

Cashless payment can be made via AXS stations or online and PayNow was also possible, she added.

You ‘will really get fined’ for spitting in public, says netizen

In the post, the netizen stated emphatically that it’s not just spitting that’s an offence, but littering and smoking indoors also.

If you get caught by officers on patrol, you “will get fined”.

Even if this is your first offence, an appeal to the NEA will be rejected, the netizen said, adding:

The law is good, don’t break the law next time! Everybody should pay attention! Preserve public cleanliness and hygiene! Protect your wallets!

Netizens approve of fine

The netizen’s father, however, hasn’t totally learnt his lesson as she said that he now spits in the drain, which is also not allowed.

Other netizens advised that he should spit into a piece of tissue and then throw it in the bin.

A number of commenters approved of the fine, with a netizen from Shanghai wishing that this could be implemented in the mainland too.

Also read: Teen Who Spat Over Railing In Bugis Junction Pleads Guilty, Faces 3 Months’ Jail & $2,000 Fine

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 嗨嗨嗨🍑 on XiaoHongShu.