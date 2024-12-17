Fire in M’sia takes 100 firefighters to extinguish, destroys 7 houses & leaves 21 residents homeless

Fire in Malaysia leaves 21 residents homeless

Seven terrace houses in Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia were ravaged by a fire on Monday evening (16 Dec).

The disaster left 21 residents with nothing but the clothes on their backs, as they did not have time to save their belongings.

According to Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander Rafizi Arafpin, the department received a distress call at 6.40pm and initially sent one fire engine to the scene.

Firefighters had difficulty entering the area due to the narrow entrance, Harian Metro stated.

Fire took 100 firefighters to extinguish

Mr Rafizi said the operation involved 100 firefighters from several fire and rescue stations and volunteer fire brigades.

It was brought under control in 20 minutes and fully extinguished thirty minutes later.

Firefighters had to work quickly as the houses were close to each other.

“The fire department then conducted overhaul work to ensure there were no further hazards,” Mr Rafizi told local news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident and the total damage.

Victims to be provided temporary housing

Meanwhile, Bukit Bendera Member of Parliament Syerleena Abdul Rashid said her team will provide emergency assistance for the victims, including temporary housing.

She said four families have been relocated to a people’s housing project in Macallum, while another was sent to one in Padang Tembak.

Also read: Fire engulfs ‘abandoned ship hotel’ in Thailand, firefighters struggle to extinguish blaze due to strong winds

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @hmetromy on TikTok