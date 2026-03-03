Man arrested after fire breaks out in Kovan condo unit, SCDF firefighter suffers burn injury

Firefighter taken to hospital for burn injury after fighting blaze that erupted in Kovan condominium unit

A fire in a condominium unit in Kovan yesterday (2 Mar) resulted in a firefighter being hospitalised for burn injuries.

The fire sent smoke billowing out of the unit, with residents and passers-by capturing dramatic video footage of the incident.

Third-floor unit filled with flames and smoke

In a video posted by TikTok user @botakspirit, flames can be seen shooting out of a third-floor unit.

The clip indicated that the footage was taken at 4.14pm.

The unit is believed to be part of Vina Lodge, a freehold apartment complex consisting of 12 total units.

Flames can be seen pouring from the windows, while the exterior walls above the unit appear charred by the fire.

Thick smoke rises, obscuring the view of the surrounding buildings.

Firefighter conveyed to hospital for burn injury

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a fire at 22 Sirat Road — the address of the condominium Vina Lodge — at around 4 pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a bedroom in the third-floor unit engulfed in flames.

They swiftly entered the smoke-filled apartment and used a water jet to extinguish the fire.

Three occupants of the affected unit had already evacuated before the SCDF’s arrival.

During the operation, a firefighter sustained a minor burn injury and was immediately assessed by paramedics.

He was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

An update provided by SCDF on 3 Mar stated that the firefighter was discharged on the same day (2 Mar) and is currently recovering at home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

64-year-old man arrested for mischief

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with MS News that a 64-year-old man was arrested for mischief by fire in connection with the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing, said SPF.

This fire marks the second blaze in the Kovan area in just two weeks.

A fire recently broke out in a 14th-floor condominium unit in Kovan on 19 Feb, leading to three occupants being conveyed to the hospital.

