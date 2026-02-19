Fire breaks out at condo in Kovan, 3 conveyed to hospital for smoke inhalation

3 people conveyed to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at Kovan condo unit

Six people were rescued from a condominium unit in Kovan after a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning (19 Feb).

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at 6 Kovan Rise at around 2.30am.

Shouts for help and pounding on doors

The fire took place at a block in the Kovan Regency condominium estate.

Upon arrival, SCDF officers spotted a fire from a unit on the 14th floor of the block.

Firefighters also heard shouts for help and pounding on doors from within the unit, SCDF said.

“Firefighters immediately entered the smoke-filled unit and began a search of the two-storey unit. Six people were rescued – four from the first level and two from the second level,” the post read.

Fire involved kitchen and living room

The fire, which involved the kitchen and living room on the first level, was extinguished with a water jet.

The rest of the unit also sustained varying degrees of heat and smoke damage, according to SCDF.

3 people hospitalised, 1 sustained burn injuries

Of the six people rescued by SCDF, three were assessed for smoke inhalation.

One of them also sustained burn injuries.

All three were subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for further evaluation.

The remaining three were also assessed, but did not require further assistance.

Before SCDF’s arrival, 100 people had already self-evacuated from the affected block.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Also read: SCDF firefighter sent to hospital after fire engulfs Tampines condo unit, 100 people evacuated

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.