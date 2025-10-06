3 sent to hospital after fire in Toa Payoh flat, 2nd blaze at the block in 1.5 months

Toa Payoh flat fire likely of electrical origin: SCDF

A fire has broken out in a Toa Payoh block again, about 1.5 months after a previous fire in the same block.

This time, the blaze at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh sent three people to the hospital.

Smoke seen coming from fire in Toa Payoh flat

A video of the incident posted on TikTok showed smoke coming from a flat in the block, with the user saying the affected flat was on the third floor.

Firefighters were seen at the unit, with the blaze already blackening the exterior walls of the block.

The authorities also cordoned off part of the area at the foot of the block for safety purposes, as some debris had already fallen from the flat.

Nobody was in Toa Payoh flat when fire broke out

The original poster also circled out a kitchen window of the affected flat, saying that it had broken.

They said there was nobody in the flat as the owner had left to send their children to school.

Their downstairs neighbours called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they added.

About 50 people evacuated

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.45am on Monday (6 Oct).

When firefighters arrived, they found the kitchen of a third-floor unit on fire.

It was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet.

About 50 residents of the affected block were evacuated as a precautionary measure, with two assessed for smoke inhalation.

They were conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

A third person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after feeling unwell.

Fire likely of electrical origin

SCDF added that the fire was likely of electrical origin, from the kitchen.

It reminded the public not to overload electrical outlets with appliances and always switch them off when not in use. Only categories of appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark should be used.

Wires should be checked regularly for fraying or cracked cords, and they should not be run under carpets or mats or near hot surfaces.]

Batteries and devices should not be charged overnight or unattended for an extended period of time.

MP working to rehome occupants of 2 units

In a Facebook post, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou said he is working with HDB to rehome the occupants of two units with young children.

He is also tapping community networks for furniture and appliances to replace those that were destroyed.

He has visited the homes of all units with vulnerable persons to assess the impact of the incident, he added.

Mr Cai pledged to continue speaking up in Parliament about fire safety, which is a concern for his residents and many other constituents.

Previous fire in the block took place on 22 Aug

The previous fire in the same block took place on 22 Aug, when the living room of a twelfth-floor unit went up in flames.

Three people were sent to hospitals — one rescued from the kitchen, one for or breathlessness and the third for an ankle injury.

The fire had involved a personal mobility aid (PMA) in the living room, SCDF said.

