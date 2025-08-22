3 persons hospitalised after Toa Payoh fire involving PMA, 50 residents evacuated

3 conveyed to hospital after midnight fire along Lorong 5 Toa Payoh

Three people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a flat in Toa Payoh in the early hours of Friday (22 Aug).

Preliminary findings reveal that the fire had involved a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA).

The fire occurred in the living room of a twelfth-floor unit at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Facebook.

Footage of the fire showed the unit glowing an ominous orange — a stark contrast against the dark night.

Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF officers forcibly entered the unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

Fortunately, the blaze was confined to the living room of the unit.

SCDF firefighters rescued a person from the kitchen, who was assessed for smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries.

The person was subsequently transferred conscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Two other individuals were conveyed to hospitals — one to SGH for breathlessness and the other to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an ankle injury.

50 residents from the affected block were also evacuated as a precaution.

Fire reportedly involved PMA

Based on preliminary investigations, the fire had involved a PMA in the living room.

This comes just a week after a fire at Bukit Merah, which claimed the lives of a newlywed couple. The cause of the fire was believed to be a Personal Mobility Device (PMD).

The SCDF advised against leaving batteries or devices charging for extended periods or charging them unattended overnight.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.