Firefighter in M’sia goes viral for maintaining good looks during lift rescue, leaves netizens swooning

Firefighter goes viral for maintaining good looks during lift rescue

Getting stuck in a lift is usually a stressful experience — but for one group in Malaysia, their rescue came with an unexpected cherry on top: a good-looking firefighter.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on TikTok, where netizens couldn’t help but gush over the handsome hero.

Handsome firefighters swings into lift

TikTok user @stella12346 uploaded the clip earlier this week, which has already racked up 1.4 million views.

The footage begins with a pair of boots dangling from a small opening at the top of the lift.

Notably, the person is wearing the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s camouflage uniform.

Moments later, the handsome firefighter then swings effortlessly into the cabin.

At one point, he even hangs on with just one hand, a move that only amplified his swoon-worthy appeal.

In the caption, OP indicated that the group stuck in the lift had waited only a mere 10 minutes before their handsome rescuer arrived.

Netizens swoon over good-looking firefighter

Despite the firefighter’s face being partially obscured for half the eight-second clip, netizens wasted no time in praising his looks.

A few users claimed they had already expected what they would see in the comments, while some admitted to watching the video several times to get more of the firefighter.

One commenter began to question why all the lifts they take run smoothly, while another suddenly found the idea of being trapped in a lift rather appealing.

Hoping to attract a similarly good-looking rescuer, one netizen jokingly made up an emergency, saying their finger was stuck on a pair of chopsticks.

Another user referenced a popular scene from ‘The Lego Movie’, implying they had completely tuned out everything else to focus solely on the handsome firefighter.

Featured image adapted from @stella12346 on TikTok.