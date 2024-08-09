Firefighters in M’sia take a break & play with water, spray each other with hoses

Firefighters get into playful water fight while taking a break

Firefighters are often seen as the embodiment of strength and heroism, rushing into dangerous situations to save lives.

But even these brave souls know how to have fun and share a laugh in their downtime, as seen in a heartwarming TikTok video posted on Wednesday (25 July).

The clip by user @im.asyr shows three firefighters playfully spraying water at each other along a street in Malaysia.

Two firefighters on the left seem to have teamed up, sharing one water hose, while the last one on the right battles solo with a hose to himself.

Seemed to be having a lot of fun

The video went viral, garnering more than 2.2 million views and almost 4,000 comments, as many found the interaction nostalgic.

It took viewers back to their childhoods, where the thrill of water fights was a staple of fun, especially in Southeast Asia’s hot and humid weather.

@im.aysr told WeirdKaya that the firefighters seemed to be genuinely enjoying themselves.

He mentioned that he noticed the wholesome sight while driving and decided to record it.

Netizens share the firefighter’s joy

Netizens seemed to share @im.asyr’s amusement, with comments flooding in about the playful display.

One comment reads: “Even firefighters need to relieve their stress.”

Others joked that the firefighters’ ‘battle’ might explain the water shortage in Selangor, which experienced unscheduled water supply cuts due to odour pollution on Tuesday (23 July).

While joining in on the fun, @im.asyr clarified that the video was not taken in Selangor.

Selangor is about 200km away from Negeri Sembilan, where the video was shot.

Also read: Student In M’sia Gets Head Stuck In Cone, Firefighters Saw Top Off To Rescue Him

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @im.asyr on TikTok.