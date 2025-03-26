Firefighting helicopter crashes while battling devastating wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed

Helicopter operations suspended after firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea

A helicopter deployed to fight the devastating wildfires in South Korea has crashed in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, the authorities confirmed.

It resulted in the death of its pilot and a temporary suspension of helicopter operations, reported The Korea Herald.

Firefighting helicopter crashes in mountainous area of South Korea

The crash occurred at about 12.54pm local time on Wednesday (26 March), while the helicopter was engaged in efforts to contain wildfires that have been burning in South Korea since last Friday (21 March).

The Korea Forest Service confirmed that the S-76 model went down in a mountainous area.

Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site after an eyewitness reported seeing a yellow helicopter plummeting to the ground.

At the scene, they found the pilot’s lifeless body.

Firefighting helicopter operations across South Korea temporarily suspended

In the aftermath of the crash, helicopter operations at wildfire sites across the country were temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

The Korea Forest Service cited safety reasons for the suspension while it investigated the incident and confirmed the deceased’s identity.

Helicopters are necessary to fight forest fires in South Korea due to the mountainous terrain, according to Reuters.

At least 24 people killed & 28,800 evacuated due to wildfires

Including the helicopter pilot, at least 24 people have died and another 26 were injured in wildfires described as the worst South Korea has faced in recent years, reported the Associated Press.

Most of the fatalities were in their 60s and 70s, according to police, but among them were also four firefighters and government workers who were trapped by the flames last Saturday (22 March).

More than 28,800 residents have also been forced to evacuate from their homes.

‘Unprecedented damage’ caused by wildfires

South Korea’s Acting President Han Duck Soo was quoted by CNN as saying that the fires had caused “unprecedented damage”.

In Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, where the fire was ignited by a spark from a lawnmower, at least 10 homes were destroyed.

In Uiseong of the same province, at least 24 homes were burnt down and five others were partially damaged.

Intensified by strong winds and drought conditions, the wildfires have spread to neighbouring counties, wreaking havoc on historic sites, houses, factories and vehicles.

This included the the 1,300-year-old Gounsa Temple in Uiseong County, a major Buddhist landmark, which was among the many buildings destroyed, with only its ceremonial bell left partially intact.

Many cultural relics, including the seated stone Buddha designated as a state treasure, had been removed and transported to safer locations as the fires approached.

The blazes have also destroyed about 17,000 hectares of forest, making them the third-largest in South Korea’s history in terms of area affected, the BBC reported.

Thousands of firefighters and around 5,000 military personnel, along with United States military helicopters stationed in the country, have been deployed to tackle the wildfires.

Nationwide wildfire warning raised to the highest level

On Tuesday (25 March), the Korea Forest Service raised its nationwide wildfire warning to the highest level of “serious”, following the government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Ulsan city, as well as South and North Gyeongsang provinces last Saturday.

It urged local governments to divert more resources to emergency response and tighten entry restrictions for forests and parks.

As of Wednesday, wildfires continued to rage in parts of these areas.

The authorities have also issued a dry weather alert for the affected areas and its surrounding southeastern regions.

Mr Han said strong winds were hindering firefighting and rescue efforts. But officials hope that the rain predicted to fall on Thursday (27 March) will bring much-needed relief and help firefighters extinguish the flames.

Featured image adapted from @fl360aero on X.