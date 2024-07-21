Helicopter crashes after getting caught on kite string in Indonesia, all 5 onboard injured

Two individuals reportedly suffered serious injuries from the crash.

By - 21 Jul 2024, 11:03 am

Helicopter crashes in Bali, Indonesia

A helicopter crashed in Kuta Selatan, Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on Friday (19 July) after getting caught on a kite string.

According to Harian Metro, the aircraft carried two Australians and three locals.

helicopter crashes kite string bali

Source: Anadolu/Getty Images via The Guardian

All five on board were injured and were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, all survived the incident.

Helicopter crashes after getting caught on a kite string

The aircraft took off to scout around Bali at 2:33 pm on Friday but reportedly went down five minutes later, according to Denpasar search and rescue agency spokesperson Nyoman Sidakarya.

The crash was due to the helicopter getting caught on a kite string, said Mokhammad Khusnu, a spokesman for the Transportation Ministry’s Air Transportation Directorate General.

helicopter crashes kite string bali

Source: EPA-EEE via Kosmo

To ensure aviation safety and security, Khusnu added that the ministry will implement more intensive outreach on the dangers of kites and enhance monitoring through coordination with the Bali administration.

All five on board sent to hospital

The three Indonesians on board were a pilot, a crew member, and a passenger, wrote Harian Metro.

Meanwhile, the two Australians were both passengers.

According to Xinhua, two individuals suffered serious injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries.

Fortunately, all survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Featured image adapted from EPA-EEE via Kosmo, Anadolu/Getty Images via The Guardian

