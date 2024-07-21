Helicopter crashes after getting caught on kite string in Indonesia, all 5 onboard injured

Helicopter crashes in Bali, Indonesia

A helicopter crashed in Kuta Selatan, Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on Friday (19 July) after getting caught on a kite string.

According to Harian Metro, the aircraft carried two Australians and three locals.

All five on board were injured and were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, all survived the incident.

The aircraft took off to scout around Bali at 2:33 pm on Friday but reportedly went down five minutes later, according to Denpasar search and rescue agency spokesperson Nyoman Sidakarya.

The crash was due to the helicopter getting caught on a kite string, said Mokhammad Khusnu, a spokesman for the Transportation Ministry’s Air Transportation Directorate General.

To ensure aviation safety and security, Khusnu added that the ministry will implement more intensive outreach on the dangers of kites and enhance monitoring through coordination with the Bali administration.

The three Indonesians on board were a pilot, a crew member, and a passenger, wrote Harian Metro.

Meanwhile, the two Australians were both passengers.

According to Xinhua, two individuals suffered serious injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries.

Fortunately, all survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

